“The wearable band market is booming, with shipments up 35% year on year from Q1 2017 compared to the same period this year,” Paul Lamkin writes for Forbes. “That’s the word according to industry analyst Canalys, who state that a ‘strong demand for health-centric devices’ is driving the market, with an estimated 20.5 million units shipped from January to March 2018.”

“The wearable band genre includes both fitness trackers and smartwatches and it’s the latter that is proving to be the revenue winner within the category, with 80 percent of shipments being connected timepieces, from just a 40 percent market share,” Lamkin writes. “And, unsurprisingly, it’s Apple leading the way in that field. The Cupertino giant, which launched its third-generation smartwatch at the end of 2017, enjoys an 18 percent share of the overall band market – that’s an estimated 3.8 million shipments.”

“only Chinese brand Xiaomi that comes close to Apple, with a similar number of shipments (predominantly in its homeland) of its budget Mi Band fitness tracker range,” Lamkin writes. “Mi Bands can be picked up for less than $30 [vs. Apple Watch’s starting price of $249 (Series 1) and $329 (Series 3)].”

Read more in the full article here.