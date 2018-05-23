“Verizon may not have to put a 5G cell site every four blocks to provide high-speed coverage to homes,” Sascha Segan reports for PC Magazine. “In a new video, the carrier shows off its test results with longer-distance and non-line-of-sight 5G connections, showing that it may be easier than previously thought to blanket cities with wireless, gigabit home connections.”

“Of the several possible approaches to 5G, Verizon is starting with millimeter wave frequencies, which are shorter-range than standard cellular frequencies but can transmit huge amounts of data. Millimeter wave cell sites aren’t large, but there need to be a lot of them,” Segan reports. “They’re backpack-sized boxes that fit on light poles or the sides of buildings.”

“MmWave’s range will define how easy it is to install Verizon’s new 5G home service throughout cities, and how good the coverage for future mmWave-based mobile systems will be,” Segan reports. “It shows a 5G connection maintaining 1Gbps at 3,000 feet from a radio node… Verizon also showed a 960Mbps connection through a wall and a window, from a tower that looked to be a fourth to a third of a mile away… Those speeds make Verizon’s upcoming home service competitive with cable and fiber.”

