“Of the several possible approaches to 5G, Verizon is starting with millimeter wave frequencies, which are shorter-range than standard cellular frequencies but can transmit huge amounts of data. Millimeter wave cell sites aren’t large, but there need to be a lot of them,” Segan reports. “They’re backpack-sized boxes that fit on light poles or the sides of buildings.”
“MmWave’s range will define how easy it is to install Verizon’s new 5G home service throughout cities, and how good the coverage for future mmWave-based mobile systems will be,” Segan reports. “It shows a 5G connection maintaining 1Gbps at 3,000 feet from a radio node… Verizon also showed a 960Mbps connection through a wall and a window, from a tower that looked to be a fourth to a third of a mile away… Those speeds make Verizon’s upcoming home service competitive with cable and fiber.”
MacDailyNews Take: 5G will provide the much of the U.S. with real ISP choices which, thanks to competition, will ensure true Net Neutrality regardless of which political party happens to control the FCC’s puppet strings or whether congress can ever pass any “net neutrality” legislation.
Real competition will ensure true Net Neutrality far more effectively and efficiently than FCC rules that can be changed on a whim or hard and fast laws with virtually guaranteed unintended consequences stifling innovation.
