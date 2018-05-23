“A programming error led the FBI to vastly overstate the number of cell phones that investigators could not access because of encryption, officials said Wednesday,” The Associated Press reports.

“Director Chris Wray has repeatedly said in speeches that nearly 7,800 mobile devices seized during investigations couldn’t be opened due to digital encryption in fiscal year 2017,” AP reports. “But officials said they have determined that that number is incorrect and a result of ‘significant over-counting’ from three separate databases that the bureau uses.”

“The officials did not provide a more accurate number, but The Washington Post, which first reported the problem, said the actually tally was probably between 1,000 and 2,000,” AP reports. “The FBI says it’s studying the issue and trying to figure out how to correct its methodology.”

