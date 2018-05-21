“We’re just two weeks away from getting our next official glimpse of Apple’s future,” John Falcone and Justin Jaffe write for CNET. “The company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference offers clues about the road ahead for the next operating systems and software applications that power Apple’s iPhones, iPads, Macs, watches, HomePod speakers and Apple TV streamers. The show, which runs this year from June 4 to 8 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA, will also give third-party developers the opportunity to mix it up with Apple executives, engineers and product designers.”

“WWDC is very much about unveiling upgrades to operating systems, apps, services and software frameworks that will hit later in the year,” Falcone and Jaffe write. “However, Apple sometimes uses the spotlight to launch new hardware, too.”

“The sequels to the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are expected in September as usual, and Apple has already confirmed that the new Mac Pro isn’t coming until 2019,” Falcone and Jaffe write. “Likewise, the HomePod speaker and entry-level iPad are basically brand new, having just been released in February and March, respectively.”

But here are four product categories that have a good shot of being refreshed in June:

• MacBooks and iMacs

• iPad Pros

• iPhone SE 2

• Apple AirPower

