“WWDC is very much about unveiling upgrades to operating systems, apps, services and software frameworks that will hit later in the year,” Falcone and Jaffe write. “However, Apple sometimes uses the spotlight to launch new hardware, too.”
“The sequels to the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are expected in September as usual, and Apple has already confirmed that the new Mac Pro isn’t coming until 2019,” Falcone and Jaffe write. “Likewise, the HomePod speaker and entry-level iPad are basically brand new, having just been released in February and March, respectively.”
But here are four product categories that have a good shot of being refreshed in June:
• MacBooks and iMacs
• iPad Pros
• iPhone SE 2
• Apple AirPower
MacDailyNews Take: Plus, multiroom audio and stereo pairing for HomePod will be icing in the cake!