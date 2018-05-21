“Sufficiently high levels of RF radiation can heat tissue and could theoretically cause tissue damage. But, these levels aren’t reachable by the public, assuming safety standards are maintained, and the only people that need to be worried about them are generally workers in extremely close proximity to a transmitter,” Wuerthele writes. “Without delving into a basic physics lesson about time, distance, shielding, and wavelengths, that microwave in your kitchen is probably 700W. It is focused on the area below the emitter, and shielded by the microwave’s structure itself. That Wi-Fi router that’s in your house? It is probably a single watt, with that entire watt diffused over the entire broadcast area.”
“And regarding your cell phone? That’s really no different,” Wuerthele writes. “The combination of the frequency, the fact that it’s not broadcasting at full power constantly, and the low levels of emissions do not produce any noticeable heating effects at all. So, as a result there are no known adverse health effects.”
MacDailyNews Take: Don’t worry, be happy!
As Wuerthele writes: “To put things in perspective, you are in far, far more danger from a lifetime exposure to the ionizing radiation produced by the radon gas in your basement or from getting cancer from sun exposure, than you are from living in the same neighborhood as a cell tower, with twenty Wi-Fi routers surrounding your chair, and actively talking to somebody on 5G on your iPhone with it velcroed to your head for that whole life. And, the risk from the radon-laden basement is relatively low.”
