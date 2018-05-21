“There’s a lot of bad ‘science’ floating around about radio frequency and electromagnetic field exposure from Wi-Fi routers and the wireless network that your iPhone accesses. AppleInsider delves into the subject, and the actual science behind it,” Mike Wuerthele writes for AppleInsider. “First and foremost, RF radiation is not the same as ionizing radiation generated by decay of radioactive isotopes, and from the sun itself. This isn’t Radiation Physics 101 in 1000 words, so in short, RF lacks the energy that ionizing radiation has to break chemical bonds, ionize atoms, and damage DNA.”

“Sufficiently high levels of RF radiation can heat tissue and could theoretically cause tissue damage. But, these levels aren’t reachable by the public, assuming safety standards are maintained, and the only people that need to be worried about them are generally workers in extremely close proximity to a transmitter,” Wuerthele writes. “Without delving into a basic physics lesson about time, distance, shielding, and wavelengths, that microwave in your kitchen is probably 700W. It is focused on the area below the emitter, and shielded by the microwave’s structure itself. That Wi-Fi router that’s in your house? It is probably a single watt, with that entire watt diffused over the entire broadcast area.”

“And regarding your cell phone? That’s really no different,” Wuerthele writes. “The combination of the frequency, the fact that it’s not broadcasting at full power constantly, and the low levels of emissions do not produce any noticeable heating effects at all. So, as a result there are no known adverse health effects.”

