“Has there ever been an app that has caused so much of an uproar in the Apple community as Apple Maps? It was released in the fall of 2012 with iOS 6, and it was not received well to say the least,” Bradley Chambers writes for 9to5Mac. “It was so poorly received that Tim Cook even wrote a letter apologizing for the poor launch of Apple Maps which contributed o the firing of Scott Forstall:”

“Now that we are almost six years into Apple Maps, I am of the opinion that Apple was right, certainly in a post Facebook privacy scandal world, to replace Google Maps with their in-house mapping product,” Chambers writes. “In fact, Google Maps isn’t on my iPhone, and here are five reasons I prefer Apple Maps over Google Maps.”

1. Privacy

2. Siri Integration

3. Apple Watch

4. Yelp Integration

5. Good Enough Maps Data: Apple Maps hasn’t given me incorrect information in years.

