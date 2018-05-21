“Now that we are almost six years into Apple Maps, I am of the opinion that Apple was right, certainly in a post Facebook privacy scandal world, to replace Google Maps with their in-house mapping product,” Chambers writes. “In fact, Google Maps isn’t on my iPhone, and here are five reasons I prefer Apple Maps over Google Maps.”
1. Privacy
2. Siri Integration
3. Apple Watch
4. Yelp Integration
5. Good Enough Maps Data: Apple Maps hasn’t given me incorrect information in years.
Each of the five points explained full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch integration alone is reason enough to use Apple Maps for turn-by-turn navigation!