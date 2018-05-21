“Apple’s 1m USB-C to Lightning Cable, which allows faster charging for compatible iPhones and iPads, has been reduced in price,” Jeff Benjamin reports for 9to5Mac. “When the cable debuted, the original price was $25 for the 1m version, and $35 for the 2m version.”

“It appears that last month, Apple quietly dropped the price of the 1m USB-C to Lighting Cable by $6, going from $25 to $19,” Benjamin reports. “This change comes amid rumors that new iPhones will drop the USB-A-equipped Lightning to USB Cables in favor of USB-C cables that are able to facilitate faster charging.”

“Keep in mind that the USB-C to Lightning Cable is just one piece of the fast-charging puzzle. Users will also need a corresponding USB-C charger, such as Apple’s 29W USB-C Power Adapter. While the 29W adapter is capable of fast-charging newer iPhones, that adapter is geared more towards the iPad Pro, and it ships with the 12-inch MacBook,” Benjamin reports. “With this in mind, rumors are suggesting that Apple will introduce a new 18W USB-C Power Adapter with a new design.”

