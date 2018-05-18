“Steve Wozniak is a legend in many people’s eyes, but certainly in the adoring gazes of 5,000 people at this week’s WeAreDevelopers tech conference in Vienna that ends this afternoon,” Monty Munford writes for Forbes. “This idolatry and fandom mean that Woz could just circle the globe talking to utterly engaged audiences and blithely talk about his days at Apple and his relationship with Steve Jobs. Wozniak, however, is not yesterday’s man, he is as relevant as he ever was and (as his interviewer for this event and at a previous event in Beirut at the end of 2016) I like to think I know more than some.”

“While it is true that he was flying by private jet to his next engagement in Kazakhstan immediately after the waltz through Vienna and his life is glamorous, he dazzled his audience in spite of this writer’s so-called difficult questions,” Munford writes. “These are good times for Apple after recent ‘missteps’ by Facebook and Google, something that Woz was clearly aware of. He talked about finally renouncing Facebook, not for privacy reasons, but for more cultural intentions. Even though he knew he would be losing ‘friends’ and conversations forever, he was glad to have done so.”

“Being one of the lucky people who just happened to find Bitcoin and Ether on his computer, Woz divested himself of his cryptocurrencies a few months ago (nice timing, Woz), but still maintains one bitcoin and two Ether so ‘I can experiment with paying for different things,'” Munford writes. “In the long-terum, however, he was extremely upbeat about Ethereum and described it as a platform that was just like Apple’s and could become as influential as his company became.”

