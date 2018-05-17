“There’s a ton of tools for digital art on the market — tablets, styluses, drawing apps — but it can be hard to make sense of it all if you’re just starting to explore all the options available,” Dami Lee reports for The Verge.

“When I first started drawing comics for my college newspaper, I had no idea what I was doing,” Lee reports. “I drew with a ballpoint pen and scanned it, and it looked truly awful. Then I got a Wacom tablet, and my art was still awful, but there was room for growth!”

“I resisted getting an iPad Pro for a while because I couldn’t get used to the feeling of drawing on glass, or find any drawing apps I liked,” Lee reports. “Then, last year, Clip Studio Paint released an iOS version that was nearly identical to their desktop version, and combined with artist Ray Frenden’s review of the iOS app, I was sold.”

