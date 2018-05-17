“When I first started drawing comics for my college newspaper, I had no idea what I was doing,” Lee reports. “I drew with a ballpoint pen and scanned it, and it looked truly awful. Then I got a Wacom tablet, and my art was still awful, but there was room for growth!”
“I resisted getting an iPad Pro for a while because I couldn’t get used to the feeling of drawing on glass, or find any drawing apps I liked,” Lee reports. “Then, last year, Clip Studio Paint released an iOS version that was nearly identical to their desktop version, and combined with artist Ray Frenden’s review of the iOS app, I was sold.”
MacDailyNews Take: iPad Pro with Apple Pencil is far and away the best digital pen-based system.
