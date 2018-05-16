“Last week, I asked Apple to give me all the data it’s collected on me since I first became a customer in 2010 with the purchase of my first iPhone,” Zack Whittaker reports for ZDNet. “That was nearly a decade ago. ”

“The recent Cambridge Analytica scandal revealed just how much tech companies have on us — enough to figure out who we might vote for at the ballot box, for example,” Whittaker reports. “Apple? Not so much.”

“Apple took a little over a week to send me all the data it’s collected on me, amounting to almost two dozen Excel spreadsheets at just 5MB in total — roughly the equivalent of a high-quality photo snapped on my iPhone,” Whittaker reports. “Facebook, Google, and Twitter all took a few minutes to an hour to send me all the data they store on me — ranging from a few hundred megabytes to a couple of gigabytes in size.”

