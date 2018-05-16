“It’s been a long time coming, but having your Mac tell you that some of your apps will stop working brings some immediacy to the issue: If there’s a 32-bit Mac app you rely on to get work done, and it’s no longer being updated, on forthcoming versions of macOS it will only work with compromises, and ultimately it won’t work at all,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld.

“Don’t fear the death of your old software, my friends,” Snell writes. “Your current long-in-the-tooth favorites, and old friends you said goodbye to years ago, can live on and still be useful, thanks to the miraculous digital afterlife known as virtualization.”

Snell writes, “It’s not widely known, but VMWare Fusion and Parallels Desktop can run virtual versions of macOS, too.”

Read more in the full article here.