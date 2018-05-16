“Don’t fear the death of your old software, my friends,” Snell writes. “Your current long-in-the-tooth favorites, and old friends you said goodbye to years ago, can live on and still be useful, thanks to the miraculous digital afterlife known as virtualization.”
Snell writes, “It’s not widely known, but VMWare Fusion and Parallels Desktop can run virtual versions of macOS, too.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Do you have an oldie-but-goodie 32-bit app that you’d like to keep using?
