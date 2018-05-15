“It’s becoming clear that those selling products and services — such as Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft — have perhaps the most sustainable models,” Bajarin writes. “Apple announced in its May 1 earnings call that its services revenue during the last quarter was $9.2 billion. This is a 31 percent increase from the same quarter a year ago; if made a standalone company on its own, services would be a Fortune 300 company.”
Bajarin writes, “While there is money to be made in hardware, PC sales continue to shrink and a focus on services is critical to the long-term survival of companies like Apple, Microsoft, and others.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last August:
Apple’s services business is an unstoppable locomotive that, someday, even Mr. Market might fairly value.
