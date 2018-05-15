“Some 400 technology academics and researchers from around the world have also thrown their weight behind the Google protesters’ cause, publishing an open letter calling on the company to withdraw from Project Maven and commit to “‘not weaponizing its technology,'” Tung reports. “Project Maven aims to develop AI that can spot humans and objects in vast amounts of video captured by military drones.”
“Google has previously said the technology flags images for human review and is for ‘non-offensive uses only.’ It has provided the Department of Defense with its TensorFlow APIs to assist in object recognition, which the Pentagon believes will eventually turn its stores of video into ‘actionable intelligence,'” Tung reports. “The more than 400 academics from around the world who signed an open letter published yesterday are supporting Google employees against Project Maven. The group said it was ‘deeply concerned’ that the data Google collects on people’s lives through its products could be integrated with military surveillance data for targeted killing.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: From ad targeting to weapons targeting. Google’s got you covered!
For better or worse, that is true with any new innovation, certainly any new technological innovation. There’s many good things that come out of it, but also some bad things. All you can do is try to maximize the good stuff and minimize the bad stuff. — Steve Case
A nation’s ability to fight a modern war is as good as its technological ability. — Frank Whittle
Of course, technology is not an exogenous force over which humans have no control. We are not constrained by a binary choice between acceptance and rejection. Rather, the decisions we make every day as citizens, consumers, and investors guide technological progress. — Klaus Schwab