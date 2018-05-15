“After around 3,000 Google employees rebelled against Google’s involvement in the Pentagon’s Project Maven AI program, some employees have decided to quit in protest,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet. “Some 4,000 employees have now signed the petition against Project Maven and “about a dozen” have resigned due to Google’s continued involvement in the project, according to Gizmodo.”

“Some 400 technology academics and researchers from around the world have also thrown their weight behind the Google protesters’ cause, publishing an open letter calling on the company to withdraw from Project Maven and commit to “‘not weaponizing its technology,'” Tung reports. “Project Maven aims to develop AI that can spot humans and objects in vast amounts of video captured by military drones.”

“Google has previously said the technology flags images for human review and is for ‘non-offensive uses only.’ It has provided the Department of Defense with its TensorFlow APIs to assist in object recognition, which the Pentagon believes will eventually turn its stores of video into ‘actionable intelligence,'” Tung reports. “The more than 400 academics from around the world who signed an open letter published yesterday are supporting Google employees against Project Maven. The group said it was ‘deeply concerned’ that the data Google collects on people’s lives through its products could be integrated with military surveillance data for targeted killing.”

Read more in the full article here.