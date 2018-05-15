Today Apple subsidiary FileMaker, Inc. announced the release of the FileMaker 17 Platform, the latest version of its widely used custom app platform. The release features starter apps and master-details layouts to make app development even easier. It also includes a redesigned FileMaker Server Admin Console and new FileMaker Admin API to help streamline custom app management.

Companies of all types, from start-ups to Fortune 500 firms, use the FileMaker Platform to quickly and easily create custom apps that solve their unique challenges and meet their business goals. The FileMaker 17 Platform release focuses on innovative updates for mobility and development to make custom apps even more versatile and easier to create. Apps can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

Learn more about the FileMaker 17 Platform: http://www.filemaker.com/platform/overview.html

Download a free trial

Updates include:

Development:

• Starter apps: Get started more quickly by choosing one of six new starter apps. Add more functionality to an app by connecting an add-on table.

• Master-detail layouts: Leverage the new portal enhancements to create common design patterns like master-detail layouts.

• Redesigned layout mode: Create custom apps more easily with layout tools that are more discoverable through convenient panes inside the document window.

Mobility:

• Sensor support: Using a new calculation function, mobile apps can capture information from iOS sensors in iPad or iPhone devices.

• Configure local notification: Display a local notification on an iPad or iPhone device when FileMaker Go is not running or is in the background.

• Drag and drop: Go faster with drag and drop of text, photos, and files between apps on iPad devices running iOS 11.2.

Administration and Integration:

• FileMaker Server Admin Console: Redesigned to be more lightweight with a streamlined user interface.

• FileMaker Admin API trial: Get REST API access to manage and administer FileMaker Server. Trial expires Sept. 27, 2019.

• FileMaker Data API: This improved REST API includes support for FileMaker Server scripts, the ability to upload files to container fields, and a more standardized API format.

Ann Monroe, vice president of worldwide marketing and customer success, FileMaker, Inc., said: “With the FileMaker 17 Platform, not only can users do more in less time, but they also can do more on the go. Business teams of all sizes are looking to improve productivity, and this launch builds on FileMaker’s track record of providing a unified tool for quickly creating and deploying custom apps.”

Source: FileMaker, Inc.