“Started in the garage of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976, the iPhone maker’s annual revenue has ballooned to $229 billion, greater than the gross domestic product of countries including Portugal and New Zealand,” Randewich writes. “Apple’s market capitalisation on Thursday topped a record $934 billion, following its unveiling last week of a $100 billion buyback budget and news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway dramatically increased its stake in the company. Thanks to a 12 percent rally since its quarterly report last Tuesday, the Cupertino, California company is just 8 percent short of hitting the $1 trillion valuation mark.”
“But Apple is in danger of being beaten to the $1 trillion mark – or passed soon after – by Amazon.com, the second largest listed U.S. company by market value, at $780 billion,” Randewich writes. “Saudi Arabian authorities, meanwhile, have said they expect a planned international initial public offering of Saudi Aramco that would value the national oil producer at about $2 trillion.”
“But if Apple’s stock were to keep growing at the pace seen over the past year, the company’s market capitalisation would hit $1 trillion in September,” Randewich writes. “Amazon would reach $1 trillion around October if its stock price continued to rise at the same rate as the past year, and overtake Apple soon after.”
MacDailyNews Take: Cough * Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime * cough.
Apple’s P/E ratio is 18.17. Amazon’s is 202.04.
Trillion, schmillion. Over time, Apple will go much higher than that. The company is currently horribly undervalued. – MacDailyNews, March 1, 2018
The next ten years are going to be absolutely amazing for Apple. The company has just started to really get going! — MacDailyNews, August 2, 2017
