“Apple’s much-awaited Watch series 3 with cellular support was released in India earlier this week,” International Business Times reports. “It is being offered by Airtel and Reliance Jio with lucrative data benefits to postpaid customers.”

“Now, Reliance Jio has allegedly detected that the Apple Watch service offered by Airtel is in deliberate and gross violation of the terms and conditions of Unified License and also compromises national security,” IBT reports. “To offer a such a seamless connectivity service without any issues, carriers such as Airtel and Reliance Jio offer a dedicated network node. This particular node used for eSIM profile allocation contains network and user information such as operator identifier, SIM details, PIN, remote file management for managing SIM files remotely etc… So, in order the protect the sensitive information, the Unified License agreement clearly states that carrier must set up network nodes within the country. But, Airtel has reportedly set the aforementioned base outside of India thereby risking the user information being tracked by the foreign host country, Reliance Jio claims.”



“Reliance Jio has filed a complaint to Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to stop Airtel’s Apple Watch 3 series Cellular with immediate effect and penalize the guilty party in the harshest terms,” IBT reports. “‘We (Jio) request your good office (DoT) to take severe action against M/s Bharti Airtel Limited and impose the strictest of penalties under the License. Furthermore, we request you to direct Airtel to immediately stop this service and start this service only upon complying with the requirements of national security and addressing the violations of the license terms and conditions,’ PTI quoted Jio letter to DoT. As per Unified License agreement, if any network provider fails to comply with the terms and conditions, it is liable to pay a maximum of Rs 50 crore [US$7,422,500] as penalty.”

Read more in the full article here.