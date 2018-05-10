“Now, though, the Apple TV is on the verge of becoming a ‘serious’ gaming device after all. So long as you also have a PC or Mac,” Archer writes. “This is because Steam has announced that it’s going to be launching a Steam Link app for the fourth-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K boxes.”
“Adding this tvOS app – which is set to become available on May 21st – to your Apple TV will allow you to stream games to it from any PC or Mac on your network that has Steam installed,” Archer writes. “You will, of course, need to sort yourself out with a Steam or Apple MFi joystick if you want to play games through your Apple TV.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, maybe we’ll get some more use out of those SteelSeries Nimbus controllers we have kicking around here!