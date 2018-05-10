“When the fourth-generation Apple TV launched back in 2015, some optimistically speculated that it would be powerful enough to become a genuine gaming contender. A streaming box capable of giving the traditional consoles a run for their money,” John Archer writes for Forbes. “Sadly, this hasn’t panned out. Games developed for tvOS have been lumbered with inevitable depth and scale limitations, along with their need to cater for the fiddly, imprecise controls afforded by the Apple TV’s small remote control.”

“Now, though, the Apple TV is on the verge of becoming a ‘serious’ gaming device after all. So long as you also have a PC or Mac,” Archer writes. “This is because Steam has announced that it’s going to be launching a Steam Link app for the fourth-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K boxes.”

“Adding this tvOS app – which is set to become available on May 21st – to your Apple TV will allow you to stream games to it from any PC or Mac on your network that has Steam installed,” Archer writes. “You will, of course, need to sort yourself out with a Steam or Apple MFi joystick if you want to play games through your Apple TV.”

