“Now, thanks to statements made by Electronic Arts official during the company’s investor conference call, we’re getting a better idea of just how badly the PlayStation 4 is clobbering the Xbox One,” Hill reports. “EA CFO Blake Jorgensen made the following statement: ‘We expect sales of current-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony to continue to be strong, with the installed base growing to 130 million consoles by the end of calendar 2018 from 103 million at the end of calendar 2017.'”
“Now if we step, back, Sony announced back in early January that it had sold a total of 73.6 million PlayStation 4 console through Q4 2017,” Hill reports. “With some simple math, that puts Xbox One lifetime sales [through Q4 2017] at 29.4 million.”
MacDailyNews Take: Microsoft finds itself in a familiar position. Looking up at a dominant leader that they’ll never catch.
