“First off, it’s worth mentioning the 32GB Wi-Fi Apple iPad (5th Gen) usually sells for $330, but some retailers have it available for $300,” Vasile reports. “Walmart is now selling the 32GB Wi-Fi version of the 9.7-inch iPad (5th Gen) for only $249, which means you could save $80 when you buy.”
Vasile reports, “It’s also worth mentioning that you can get the 9.7-inch iPad (5th Gen) in either silver or gold colors, as the space gray model isn’t on sale.”
Note: The 6th generation A10/M10-equipped iPad was released on March 27, 2018. The 5th gen. A9/M9-equipped iPad was released on March 24, 2017.
Here’s the direct link to Walmart’s iPad deals.