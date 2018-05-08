“If you’re in dire need of a tablet, Walmart has a great deal on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad (5th Gen), but you’ll probably have to hurry since these deals tend to disappear quite fast,” Cosmin Vasile reports for phoneArena. “Here is your chance to score a cheaper Apple iPad 9.7-inch (5th Gen) slate.”

“First off, it’s worth mentioning the 32GB Wi-Fi Apple iPad (5th Gen) usually sells for $330, but some retailers have it available for $300,” Vasile reports. “Walmart is now selling the 32GB Wi-Fi version of the 9.7-inch iPad (5th Gen) for only $249, which means you could save $80 when you buy.”

Vasile reports, “It’s also worth mentioning that you can get the 9.7-inch iPad (5th Gen) in either silver or gold colors, as the space gray model isn’t on sale.”

