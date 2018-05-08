“Apple Pay, the company’s digital wallet, launches in the UAE today,” Shuey reports. “Anyone using credit cards from six UAE banks – Mashreq, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic, RAK Bank, HSBC, or Standard Chartered – and having an iPhone 6 or later will be able to use Apple Pay.”
“Apple Pay can be used anywhere that uses a contactless payment terminal, such as the wireless credit card readers available in most retailers around the UAE,” Shuey reports. “The UAE, along with Sweden, Finland and Denmark, will bring the total number of countries with Apple Pay to twenty. This will be the first time the service is available in the Middle East.”
“Apple Pay was originally launched in 2014 in the US, and launched internationally in 2015,” Shuey reports. “Apple says it processes 90 percent of all payment[s] made with NFC.”
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, UAE!