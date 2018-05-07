“Doomsayers and rumormongers surpassed themselves this past quarter as they noisily called Apple’s most innovative and most expensive iPhone X a dismal failure,” Jean-Louis Gassée writes for Monday Note. “On May 1st, actual numbers told a different story.”

“Apple must be a psychotoxic company, attracting and then unhinging the fragile minds of journalists, bloggers, and analysts,” Gassée writes. “The decades-old routine rose to its highest pitch with the advent of the Smartphone 2.0 era, when Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone to chuckling predictions of doom. Since then we’ve been treated to a replay of the Mac vs. Windows, ‘closed vs. open’ defeat and facile predictions of failure under the banner of academic authority because ‘modularity always wins.'”

“The tradition continues with the iPhone X. We’ve been bombarded with ‘news’ items that prepare us for the grand-scale failure of the device: Forbes’ Ewan Spence declares ‘iPhone X Defeated As Tim Cook Steals Victory Away With The iPhone 8’; weak holiday sales means Apple will slash its production target by half according to Nikkei Asian Review; suppliers are jumping ship with such abandon that KGI Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that ‘the iPhone X will be ‘end of life’ in the summer of 2018,'” Gassée writes. “On May 1st, Apple’s quarterly report evaporated the auguries. In the report conference call, Tim Cook declared that the iPhone X has been the best-selling iPhone every week since its launch.”

“While iPhone X doomsday predictions depressed AAPL stock price, Warren Buffett bought another 73.5M shares,” Gassée writes. “Apple also benefited from lower prices as it repurchased $23.5B of its own shares in the quarter.”

