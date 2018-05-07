“Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up his stake in Apple, saying it is the most well-positioned tech company when it comes to profits,” Kate Rooney reports for CNBC. “‘Apple’s an amazing company, and the multiple’s not gigantic,’ Gates told CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ Monday from Omaha, where Berkshire Hathaway held a weekend of events around Saturday’s annual meeting. ‘The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all.'”

“On Friday, Buffett, Gates’ longtime friend and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, revealed that his company bought 75 million shares of the tech giant during the first quarter, adding to the 165.3 million shares Berkshire already owned at the end of last year,” Rooney reports. “‘I think Warren has applied great thinking there,’ said Gates, who is a Berkshire Hathaway board member.”

“Berkshire invested in Apple in 2016 after someone else at the company bought about 10 million shares,” Rooney reports. “Buffett later looked at the stock and bought ‘considerably more,’ the billionaire told CNBC in August.”

