“On Friday, Buffett, Gates’ longtime friend and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, revealed that his company bought 75 million shares of the tech giant during the first quarter, adding to the 165.3 million shares Berkshire already owned at the end of last year,” Rooney reports. “‘I think Warren has applied great thinking there,’ said Gates, who is a Berkshire Hathaway board member.”
“Berkshire invested in Apple in 2016 after someone else at the company bought about 10 million shares,” Rooney reports. “Buffett later looked at the stock and bought ‘considerably more,’ the billionaire told CNBC in August.”
MacDailyNews Take: By Steve, the old thief has finally got it!
What I can’t figure out is why he [Steve Jobs] is even trying [to be the CEO of Apple]? He knows he can’t win.
– Bill Gates, June 1998
A few more quotes:
• The one thing Apple’s providing now is leadership in colors. It won’t take long for us to catch up with that, I don’t think. – Bill Gates, commenting on iMac in colors debut, circa July 2000
• You can’t come up with a new OS. – Bill Gates on why Microsoft chose to put Windows inside Tablet PCs instead of a different operating system designed specifically for tablet use, November 2002
• I don’t believe the success of the iPod is sustainable in the long run. – Bill Gates, May 2005
• There’s nothing that the iPod does that I say, ‘Oh, wow, I don’t think we can do that.’ – Bill Gates, September 2004
Mr. Original could’t even help copying his own sarcastic and proven-wrong quotes:
• There’s nothing on the iPad I look at and say, ‘Oh, I wish Microsoft had done it.’ – Bill Gates, February 2010
