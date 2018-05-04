“Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends,” Tae Kim reports for CNBC.

“The Oracle of Omaha revealed to CNBC that Berkshire bought an astounding 75 million shares of Apple during the first quarter,” Kim reports. “That adds to the 165.3 million shares Berkshire already owned at the end of 2017.”

“On Tuesday the smartphone maker announced a quarterly dividend increase of 16 percent, to 73 cents a share,” Kim reports. “Berkshire Hathaway’s latest Apple position size will generate $701.7 million per year in dividend payments for the company.”

