“I reviewed the iPhone X for CNBC on Oct. 31 and then bought one when it hit store shelves on three days later,” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC. “It’s been exactly six months since then and, while the Apple iPhone X bothers me sometimes, it’s still the best phone you can buy.”

“In my review I praised the screen as the ‘coolest new feature,’ but I’m not sure that’s true anymore. I dig that it’s a bright and colorful display, but Face ID is by far the best feature,” Haselton writes. “I use it all the time to unlock my phone in a split second and to quickly buy things with Apple Pay.”

“I still prefer the user interface to iPhones with Home buttons, too. The swipe up from the bottom of the screen to return to the home screen feels natural at this point,” Haselton writes. “I originally found that the battery was able to last about a day, but now I usually have to recharge by the time I get home from work around 6:30 p.m. I use my phone to stream music at my desk during the day, so maybe that’s contributing to the added drain… I’ve also noticed that the iPhone X tends to get pretty hot on the back when I’m playing games or watching movies.”

“It’s no wonder the iPhone X is still Apple’s best-selling iPhone,” Haselton writes. “It’s expensive, more than $1,000 all in, but it’s also the best phone you can buy right now. It’s held up really well over the last six months, even as new entrants like the Galaxy S9 entered the market. The only thing holding it back from being a truly perfect device is the so-so battery life.”

