MacDailyNews Take: “Apple’s iPhone sales were slightly less then expected” by analysts, many of whom bought into or used specious reports that erroneously claimed that iPhone X was “too expensive” and “not selling well,” thereforeo their randomly-generated iPhone unit sales guesswork was wrong as usual. TFTFY.
Bloom shares a wrap of all the major analyst opinion going out to Wall Street pros on Wednesday. Here are a few snippets:
Coming into Apple’s earnings Tuesday night, we saw several downgrades of the stock and seemingly an onslaught of negative news of order reductions & claims of how bad Apple’s earnings & outlook would be. This is very similar to the set up from the prior quarter. Sentiment on Apple stock in the past few weeks swung too far negative and the negative media news of order cuts added fuel to the negativism on the stock. We believe the negativity on Apple stock is overdone and the majority of our thesis remains unchanged regarding Apple. — Citigroup (Buy)
Apple’s March quarter was in line with guidance (the company rarely misses); more important, the June guidance of revenue over $50bn was better than feared. Our top takeaways include (1) the iPhone X is selling better than perceived—the narrative that it is too expensive appears incorrect as users are overall moving up the price curve; (2) there is increasing revenue balance as the iPhone matures with services and wearables picking up some slack; (3) the dividend hike was relatively measly, suggesting management is optimistic on the stock price; and (4) the inventory increase appears to be component buy-aheads (OLED, DRAM, not NAND) to procure better pricing — UBS (Buy)
Many more analysts’ opinions, for what they’re worth*, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: *Less than a bucket of warm spit.
