“Apple’s widely rumored trio of new iPhone models expected to launch in September might not include a Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter in the box, according to Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “‘We currently model no dongle this year,’ the analysts predicted, in a research note obtained by MacRumors today.”

“At this point, it appears that the Barclays analysts are merely guessing that the adapter will no longer be bundled, as in previous research notes, they have mentioned it may take until May or June to find out for certain,” Rossignol reports. “Barclays does have some credibility in this area, as last year, the investment bank accurately predicted that Apple would continue to include the adapter in the box alongside the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.”



Rossignol reports, “The analysts routinely visit with Apple’s supply chain partners in Asia to gather information like this.”

