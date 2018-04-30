“At this point, it appears that the Barclays analysts are merely guessing that the adapter will no longer be bundled, as in previous research notes, they have mentioned it may take until May or June to find out for certain,” Rossignol reports. “Barclays does have some credibility in this area, as last year, the investment bank accurately predicted that Apple would continue to include the adapter in the box alongside the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.”
Rossignol reports, “The analysts routinely visit with Apple’s supply chain partners in Asia to gather information like this.”
MacDailyNews Take: That dongle retails for just $9, so if one’s not included in the box, it’s not going to require breaking the piggybank of any iPhone buyer who’s still using non-Lightning wired headphones/earbuds.