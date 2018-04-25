Apple TV saw 709 percent growth in viewing hours over last year - report

“Conviva, a video AI platform with visibility into the streaming market through clients like HBO, Turner, Hulu, CBS, NBC, ESPN, BT and Sky, is reporting today 114 percent year-over-year growth in streaming video hours in Q1 2018, to reach nearly 5 billion hours of video viewing,” Sarah Perez reports for TechCrunch. “Even though streaming is growing worldwide, North America saw the largest growth in viewing hours, with a 174 percent increase quarter-over-quarter. Other platforms seeing notable increases included Apple TV and Android, the report found.”

“Apple TV saw 709 percent growth in viewing hours over last year, while viewing hours on Roku grew by 87 percent,” Perez reports. “Keep in mind that growth is not the same as popularity — that is, it’s not about how many total hours are being viewing on those platforms. Roku is still far in the lead on that metric, with more than a billion hours streamed versus Apple TV’s 256 million.”

“Another interesting finding for the quarter was the growth in streaming on Android devices,” Perez reports. “On Android, device plays were up 168 percent quarter-over-quarter, versus iOS’s 138 percent increase.”

