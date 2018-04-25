Apple TV saw 709 percent growth in viewing hours over last year - report

“Apple TV saw 709 percent growth in viewing hours over last year, while viewing hours on Roku grew by 87 percent,” Perez reports. “Keep in mind that growth is not the same as popularity — that is, it’s not about how many total hours are being viewing on those platforms. Roku is still far in the lead on that metric, with more than a billion hours streamed versus Apple TV’s 256 million.”
“Another interesting finding for the quarter was the growth in streaming on Android devices,” Perez reports. “On Android, device plays were up 168 percent quarter-over-quarter, versus iOS’s 138 percent increase.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Apple TV’s price precludes it from racking up unit share and, therefore, plays and viewing hours vs. far cheaper streaming sticks. Still Apple TV’s impressive growth is encouraging. Obviously 4K was a catalyst.
SEE ALSO:
AppAdvice reviews Apple TV 4K : Save yourself some money and look elsewhere – October 2, 2017
Taking on the $179 Apple TV 4K, Roku unveils $99 Roku Ultra with 4K HDR capability – October 2, 2017
Amazon’s new Fire TV is a 4K HDR-capable dongle – September 27, 2017
Gizmodo reviews Apple TV 4K: ‘A damn good set-top box’ – September 26, 2017
CNET reviews Apple TV 4K review: ‘Premium-grade 4K HDR streaming for a high price’ – September 25, 2017
How Apple should fix Apple TV: This all seems so obvious, and yet… – September 25, 2017
The Verge reviews Apple TV 4K: So close, so far – September 21, 2017
Mashable reviews Apple TV 4K: A solid update that costs too much vs. rivals – September 21, 2017
Survey: Pay-TV losses could accelerate to more than 5 million U.S. households per year – September 21, 2017
Engadget reviews Apple TV 4K: Finally, no compromises; the Apple TV we’ve been waiting for – September 21, 2017
USA Today reviews Apple TV 4K: ‘Spiffy catch-up to Amazon and Roku devices’ – September 21, 2017