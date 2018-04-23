“Apple’s current product cycle got off to a bumpy start. The company announced three new iPhones in mid-September — iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X — but it only began shipping the former two in September,” Ashraf Eassa reports for The Motley Fool. “Apple didn’t even begin taking pre-orders for the iPhone X until late October, and deliveries didn’t begin until early November.”

“The fact that Apple’s iPhone X was late in coming to market — at least, later than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus — probably hurt its chances in the market,” Eassa reports. “Some potential iPhone buyers might’ve gone for the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus rather than wait for the iPhone X, while others might’ve decided that they’d rather wait for the next iPhone since the iPhone X’s life as Apple’s flagship device would be shorter than usual.”

Eassa reports, “For Apple investors, there’s one bit of good news for this coming product cycle: Apple is unlikely to stagger the launches of its new devices.”

