“A 2016 document seen by Reuters said the EU competition enforcer planned to levy a large fine against the company and would order it to stop giving revenue-sharing payments to smartphone makers to pre-install only Google Search,” Reuters reports. “It is also expected to tell the company, a unit of Alphabet, to stop requiring Google’s Chrome browser and other apps to be installed alongside Google’s Play store. In the AdSense case, Google was accused of blocking rivals in online search advertising in 2016.”
“‘We are advancing on our two cases involving Google, both the Android case and the AdSense case,’ European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told EU lawmakers,” Reuters reports. “‘Five years in the Google case seems an eternity,’ lawmaker Ramon Tremosa said. Echoing some of Google’s rivals, he has urged Vestager to break up the company. Such a move is unlikely because of the high legal threshold.”
MacDailyNews Take: The pace is rather glacial.
Imagine if your livelihood depended on one company that had not only monopolized web search (and, thereby, basically controlled how new customers find you), but also controlled the bulk of online advertising dollars which funded your business and which they could pull, simply threaten to pull, or reduce rates at any time? Now also imagine if you believe this monopolist basically stole the product of another company that is the very subject of your business? How much would you criticize the monopolist thief’s business practices?
You might guess that it would be a tough road to walk. (We’re only imagining, of course!)
That would be a good example of why monopolies are bad for everyone.
The U.S. government has utterly failed to police Google. Because the people with the power to do so currently are corrupt. Follow the money. Hopefully, the European Union will help to correct the situation.
In the meantime, stop using Google search and Google products wherever possible. Monopolies are bad for everyone.
—
If you haven’t already, give DuckDuckGo a try! https://duckduckgo.com
—
With this unprecedented power, platforms have the ability to redirect into their pockets the advertising dollars that once went to newspapers and magazines. No one company should have the power to pick and choose which content reaches consumers and which doesn’t. — MacDailyNews, November 9, 2017
