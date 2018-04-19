“Investigations into how Google may be using its Android smartphone operating system and its AdSense advertising service to thwart rivals are advancing, Europe’s antitrust chief said on Wednesday, amid concern about the lengthy proceedings,” Reuters reports. “The European Commission opened its investigation into Android in 2015, following a complaint two years earlier from the lobbying group FairSearch.”

“A 2016 document seen by Reuters said the EU competition enforcer planned to levy a large fine against the company and would order it to stop giving revenue-sharing payments to smartphone makers to pre-install only Google Search,” Reuters reports. “It is also expected to tell the company, a unit of Alphabet, to stop requiring Google’s Chrome browser and other apps to be installed alongside Google’s Play store. In the AdSense case, Google was accused of blocking rivals in online search advertising in 2016.”

“‘We are advancing on our two cases involving Google, both the Android case and the AdSense case,’ European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told EU lawmakers,” Reuters reports. “‘Five years in the Google case seems an eternity,’ lawmaker Ramon Tremosa said. Echoing some of Google’s rivals, he has urged Vestager to break up the company. Such a move is unlikely because of the high legal threshold.”

Read more in the full article here.