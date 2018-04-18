“It’s been six months since the iPhone X went on sale,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz. “But neither Apple nor any of its usual accessory partners have made battery cases for its latest smartphone—or for the iPhone 8, which was released seven months ago.”

“There is often a delay between the period when a new phone is released and the turnaround time it takes for manufacturers to get their hands on the device, design their accessories, and ship them. But it’s not usually the better part of a year,” Murphy writes. “There appears to be no logistical reason why there aren’t any battery cases for the iPhone X yet.”

“It’s possible that Apple is encouraging its partners to produce wireless chargers over battery packs, as a charging pad wouldn’t be able to charge wirelessly through a large external battery strapped to the phone,” Murphy writes. “Apple is also working on its own wireless charging pad that it announced in September. Perhaps the company is avoiding releasing a new battery case that might tempt customers away from its wireless charging ecosystem, which will likely cost over $100.”

