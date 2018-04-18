“Scientists have found a way of using alternative metals in lithium-based batteries that might not only help relieve the issues associated with conflict materials, but also offer more storage capacity in future devices,” Lee Bell reports for V3.

“The research team, led by professors at the University of California, Berkeley, managed to build lithium cathodes with 50 per cent more storage capacity than conventional materials – potentially enabling batteries to be made that can last considerably longer between recharges than current battery technology,” Bell reports. “This could change how we use technology in the future as these batteries are used in phones, laptops, tablets and even some cars.”

“‘We’ve opened up a new chemical space for battery technology,’ said the University’s professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and senior author of the report, Gerbrand Ceder,” Bell reports. “‘To deal with the resource issue of cobalt, you have to do away from this layeredness in cathodes,’ Ceder added. ‘Disordering cathodes has allowed us to play with a lot more of the periodic table.'”

