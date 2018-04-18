“macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 once again introduces support for Messages on iCloud, a feature that was present in macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 betas but pulled ahead of the release of the updated software,” Clover reports. “Messages on iCloud is designed to store your iMessages in iCloud for improved syncing. Right now, incoming iMessages will be sent to all devices where you’re signed into your Apple ID, but it’s not true cloud-based syncing because your old messages don’t show up on new devices nor does deleting a message remove it from all of your devices, both features enabled through Messages on iCloud.”
“The Messages on iCloud feature also allows your older iMessages to be stored in iCloud rather than on your iPhone, iPad or Mac, saving valuable storage space,” Clover reports. “Older attachments are also stored in iCloud.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sometimes we feel like we’ve been waiting forever for the public release of messages in iCloud; likely because, in tech time, we have.
