“Kvaal reiterated his neutral rating on the stock as well as his $175 price target, implying 1.8 percent downside over the next year,” Franck writes.
“His earnings per share estimate for Apple’s second fiscal quarter of $2.69 is below the consensus estimate of $2.71, according to FactSet data. He sees EPS of $2.12 in the third quarter, below expectations of $2.19,” Franck writes. “The company is expected to report earnings May 1 after the bell.”
We believe slow carrier promotions and relatively modest feature upgrades to the 8 are shifting demand to the X, which is a positive for Apple. — Instinet analyst Jeffrey Kvaal, September 17, 2017
