“Facebook wants users to know that it’s not the only one tracking their every move on the internet,” Annie Palmer reports for The Daily Mail. “The social media giant pointed a finger at Google, Amazon, Twitter and other platforms for using many of the same data collection practices that some privacy advocates are referring to as invasive.”

“Facebook has been feeling the heat ever since it was revealed last month that more than 87 million users’ data had been harvested without their knowledge,” Palmer reports. “Now, Facebook wants to make it clear that it’s not the only platform collecting data on its users as they browse other websites. ‘Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn all have similar Like and Share buttons to help people share things on their services,’ David Baser, Facebook’s product management director, wrote in a blog post.”

“In recent weeks, Google has also been in focus as it’s been revealed that the firm often tracks every website you click on, your location, as well as every file you’ve uploaded to Google Drive — even if they’ve been deleted,” Palmer reports. “Facebook reiterated that it doesn’t sell the user data that it collects, but that hasn’t stopped many users, experts and privacy advocates from remaining skeptical. The blog post doesn’t note how long it stores that data for or how it uses the data it stores.”

