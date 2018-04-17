MacDailyNews Take: Beyond Jony’s inelegant kludge, of course.
“A small notch in the screen still exists in order for the company to pack in the phone’s top earpiece speaker and the camera and sensors needed for Apple’s Face ID, a feature that’s expected to soon expand to Apple’s other products including the iPad.. the almost bezel-less design initially faced some criticism from app and mobile designers,” Riley writes. “‘They’re running out of things to drop,’ said Gene Munster, a veteran tech analyst and managing partner at Loup Ventures.”
“With a company as secretive as Apple, it’s hard to tell how close to market the technology needed to make something like an all-screen device is,” Riley writes. “Patents filed by the company, dozens of which will never make it to market, hardly guarantee any future design plans.”
MacDailyNews Take: The next major design change will be meaningfully curved displays (beyond the silly gimmicks we’ve seen to date) and, perhaps, foldable designs as well.
