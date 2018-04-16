“Wall Street analysts were previously looking for a 15 to 60 percent unit recovery in Apple’s fiscal 2018, but several obstacles are now in the way, said UBS’s Steven Milunovich,” Fingas reports. “Apple’s primary iPhone market — the high end, above 4,000 yuan — is claimed to be ‘fairly saturated’ in China, even though it consists of about 200 million to 300 million people.”
“Even then Apple is facing stiff competition from local giant Huawei, and increasingly long customer upgrade cycles,” Fingas reports. “Chinese iPhone sales will likely remain flat, with relatively little long-term growth, Milunovich predicted. Non-local smartphones — mostly from Apple —saw their shipments decline 16 percent in the March quarter, according to government data.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If only we had a nickel for every erroneous analyst prediction, supposition, or exposition.
SEE ALSO:
Apple is under fire for moving iCloud data to China; Amnesty International blasts move – February 28, 2018
Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears – February 26, 2018
Apple’s China lesson: Think different, but not too different – February 26, 2018
Apple in talks for first order from a Chinese chipmaker – February 14, 2018
Apple utterly dominates the premium smartphone market in China with 85% share – February 7, 2018
Apple warns users who created Apple IDs overseas on dodging China’s new data law – January 12, 2018
How U.S. iCloud users can ensure their data isn’t migrated to state-owned servers in China – January 11, 2018
Apple sets date to turn over cloud operations to a state-owned data center in China – January 10, 2018
U.S. Senate Republican Marco Rubio hits Tim Cook for kowtowing to China – December 13, 2017
Apple CEO Cook kissed the ring in China because he had no choice – December 4, 2017
Apple CEO Cook in China: Internet must have security, humanity – December 4, 2017
U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Patrick Leahy blast Apple CEO Tim Cook for removing VPN apps from App Store in China – October 20, 2017
Apple issues statement regarding removal of VPN apps from China App Store – July 31, 2017
Apple removes VPN apps from China App Store – July 29, 2017
Apple sets up China data center to meet new cybersecurity rules – July 12, 2017
Analyst: China iPhone sales are pivotal for Apple – June 26, 2017
In bid to improve censorship, China to summon Apple execs to discuss stricter App Store oversight – April 20, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook named recipient of Newseum’s 2017 Free Expression Award – February 2, 2017