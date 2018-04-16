“According to sources, Chery is headed for a position at Spotify where the streaming service’s RapCaviar playlist is among its most popular destinations,” Halperin reports. “Last month, RapCaviar curator Tuma Basa left the company after three years for YouTube.”
“At Apple Music, Chery developed popular playlists as well, namely A-List: Hip-Hop and A-List: R&B. He was also responsible for securing two Apple exclusive releases from Chance The Rapper, including the Grammy Award-winning album, ‘Coloring Book,'” Halperin reports. “Cherry joined Apple in 2014 as part of the company’s Beats By Dre/Beats Music acquisition.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music is the future, not Spotify.
The best customers are those who pay. As demonstrated by years of data, form disparate sources, those paying customers are also significantly more likely to be iPhone owners than those who’ve settled for poor iPhone facsimiles. A healthy portion of these coveted customers will leave Spotify for Apple’s comprehensive offering which offers better family rates, more music, likely exclusives, and seamless integration across all Apple devices. It’ll even work with crappy Windows PCs and Android phones eventually (not that those are likely to be Spotify’s paying customers, but whatever, some of them will join Apple Music and maybe even graduate to Apple devices because of it).
Spotify could quickly be left with an unprofitable system, with a dwindling music library because they cannot afford to pay music royalties. — MacDailyNews, June 9, 2015
—
Spotify is a poor man’s Apple Music. The demographics in this race, as ever, greatly favor Apple in the long run. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018
—
You’d have to be stupid to subscribe to Spotify when it has 33% fewer tracks than Apple Music for the same price. Apple Music boasts a catalog of 45 million songs; Spotify has a mere subset of just 30 million. Don’t be stupid. If you’re still subscribing to Spotify, it’s past time for you to cancel it and upgrade to Apple Music. (See also: How to move your Spotify playlists to Apple Music.) – MacDailyNews, February 6, 2017
