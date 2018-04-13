“Apple intends to design its own processors for future versions of its Mac personal computers, according to Bloomberg,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “Although Apple is certainly capable of developing high-performance processors and has nearly infinite financial resources at its disposal, the reality is that this purported transition away from Intel-based processors and toward Apple-designed ones won’t be easy.”

“At a bare minimum, Apple will need to get software developers to recompile their code for the ARM architecture upon which these chips will be built, which will have its own challenges,” Eassa writes. “And there’s another aspect to this whole initiative that people don’t seem to be talking about: the sheer number of chips that Apple would have to develop.”

“Apple would need to design a lot of chips, including distinct options for each of the following products: 12-inch MacBook, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 15-inch MacBook Pro/iMac, Mac Pro,” Eassa writes. “In light of that, it’s rather astonishing to think that Apple would want to replace Intel across the entirety of its product line. It’d be smarter, then, for Apple to replace Intel-based processors in its 12-inch MacBook using the same processor that it uses in its iPad Pro lineup and then continue to use Intel-based chips in the higher-performance/higher-power models (MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Pro).”

Read more in the full article here.