“During Zuckerberg’s Wednesday appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Ben Lujan asked him whether or not Facebook collected data on users who did not have an account,” Humphries reports. “‘In general we collect data on people who are not signed up for Facebook for security purposes,’ Zuckerberg said. Lujan asked if these are what is known as ‘shadow profiles,’ but Zuckerberg said he is ‘not familiar’ with that term.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bullshit.
“Lujan pointed out that, ‘You’ve said everyone controls their data, but you’re collecting data on people that are not even Facebook users who have never signed a consent, a privacy agreement,'” Humphries reports. “As Bloomberg points out, former Facebook employee Antonio Garcia Martinez has said this non-user data is ‘collected for growth reasons as well.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, those eyes. They’re perfect for the purveyor of Creepster Central. Lifeless eyes… like a doll’s eyes.
Zuckerberg is like a really early model that somehow escaped Westworld.
