“Apple’s Health Record app allows patients to pull in their healthcare info from multiple providers onto a single record they can share with clinicians, regardless of where they work,” Lucas Mearian reports for Computerworld. “Since becoming generally available in March, Apple’s new Health Record mobile patient health record aggregator has generally won praise from two hospitals that beta tested the app.”

“Apple said that – as of last week – 39 hospitals have signed up to test the software, which will allow patients and healthcare providers to interact on iPhones and iPads,” Mearian reports. “Officials at two of those institutions, Johns Hopkins and Penn Medicine, see promise in how the field is evolving.”

“‘I love the privacy disclosures and clarity… with regard to the patient. I think they’re [Apple] absolutely exemplar in this regard and way ahead of others,’ said Dr. Peter Greene, Chief Medical Information Officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine,” Mearian reports. “Greene believes Apple’s Health app is particularly valuable for patients who have complex care coordination needs where they need to share information with other providers, perhaps urgently. Otherwise, the system is unable to make that connection. ‘This is a really good thing to ensure anytime you have your record information on you and can immediately share that in an urgent situation with your next provider,’ Greene said.”

