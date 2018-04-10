“Whether you’re planning on keeping your Facebook account, are debating deleting it, or already have, you may have Facebook data stored on your Mac,” Michael Potuck writes for 9to5Mac.

“macOS allows users to log in to social media accounts at the system level, offering the option to easily post content, enable third-party app access, and sync/download information to your Mac, including contacts, calendar events, and other data,” Potuck writes.

“Apple removed the option to sign into third-party services and apps at the system level on iOS with iOS 11,” Potuck writes. “We could see the same thing happen with macOS, but you don’t need to wait until the next release to do so.”

