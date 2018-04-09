“Think about the 2012 Mac mini. It’s the last nearly perfect desktop machine Apple has introduced,” David Gewirtz writes for ZDNet. “You can open that bad boy up. You can replace memory, drives, and… even fix the fan.”

“Replacing the fan is a breeze. Twist the bottom slightly to open the case, unscrew three screws, pop off the connector, and do it all in reverse with the new fan. You’re done,” Gewirtz writes. “I own four of these 2012 machines. They’re that good. But, alas, they’re not good enough for the workloads I want to run now.”

“Apple updated the Mac mini once more, in 2014, but it removed the perfection: It’s now a closed box. You can’t upgrade or fix most of what’s inside. That makes me sad. Apple said its delaying the new Mac Pro until 2019. I (and most power users) can’t wait another 18 months or more to get my job done,” Gewirtz writes. “What if, instead, Apple updated the Mac mini? What would it need to do to make this thing perfect again? As it turns out, not much.”

