“Earlier this week a Bloomberg report suggested Apple was working on – or at least considering – a curved screen iPhone,” Napier Lopez writes for TNW. “Unlike Samsung’s phones, which curve down on the sides, this theoretical iPhone would curve inwards, like a banana.”

“This is a great idea,” Lopez writes. “Apple would be far from the first to use such a curve, but since the tech has fallen out of favor in smartphones, it’s a good time to bring it back.”

“A curved screen is less likely to scratch and more likely to survive a bad drop than a flat screen,” Lopez writes. “A banana-shaped iPhone would also help ensure you won’t drop your phone in the first place. The curve would fit the contours of your hand better, for one.”

