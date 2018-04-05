“Digitimes reports that Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology approved PlayNitride’s application to setup a NT$500 million (US$17 million) production facility at Hsinchu Science Park,” MicroLED-Info reports.

“PlayNitride aims to produce micro LEDs, display modules and panels at its new facility at Hsinchu,” MicroLED-Info reports. “According to Digitimes, Apple is in preliminary talks with PlayNitride towards a possible Micro-LED technology cooperation.”

“Apple is reportedly progressing with its Micro-LED project,” MicroLED-Info reports, “and is already producing sample panels, and is also collaborating with TSMC towards mass production with aims to enter production by the end of 2018 or in early 2019 for wearable displays.”

