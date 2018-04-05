“When Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone, he spent quite a bit of time demonstrating the multitouch interface. You could touch the screen with your finger without applying any pressure, which was already something new back then,” Dillet writes. “Starting with the iPhone 6S, Apple also introduced another gesture with 3D Touch. By applying some pressure on the screen, you can preview a photo or an email, open a shortcut menu and more. The iPhone detects multiple levels of pressure so that you can first preview and then open a document.”
“According to Bloomberg, upcoming iPhones could also detect touchless gestures right above the display,” Dillet writes. “It’s unclear how Apple plans to use those new gestures when it comes to software implementation.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s be useful just to be able to scroll an iPhone when your hands are covered in engine oil or cookie dough and you’d rather not have to touch the display.
