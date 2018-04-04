“Apple is shuffling showrunners on its much-anticipated morning show drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon,” Cynthia Littleton reports for Variety.

“Drama veteran Kerry Ehrin (‘Bates Motel’) is expected to take the helm of the series, produced by the startup Media Res,” Littleton reports. “Jay Carson had been on board as creator and showrunner, but he has parted ways with the project over creative differences. Apple is in the midst of closing an overall deal with Ehrin.”

“The starry project — which also hails from Aniston’s Echo Films and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banners — was highly sought after by a number of outlets and landed a two-season order (10 episodes per season) from Apple in November,” Littleton reports. “Media Res, Aniston and Witherspoon are the principal owners of the show.”

