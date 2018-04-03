“Spotify officially opened at $165.90 this afternoon in its wildly anticipated public debut,” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool.

“The NYSE had set a ‘reference price’ of $132 in the morning, serving as a sort of guideline for investors that were lining up to place orders,” Niu writes. “Since there were no investment banks crunching valuation numbers or setting a price, the reference price is really just a recommended starting point that is based in part on recent trading activity in the private market. Spotify shares had traded as high as $131.88 in the first half of March.”

“At that opening price, which was driven by strong investor demand for Spotify shares, the Swedish company is valued at $29.5 billion,” Niu writes. “That puts trailing-12-month revenue in the ballpark of 4.3 billion euros ($5.3 billion), meaning that shares opened at a valuation of about 5.6 times sales. That valuation prices in optimistic expectations for Spotify’s future, even as Spotify has long been unprofitable thanks to hefty royalty costs paid to record labels.”

