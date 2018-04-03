“DirecTV NOW plans start at $35 per month,” Hauk reports. “That means new subscribers will score an Apple TV 4K (and three months of streaming TV service), for as low as $105.”
“The 32GB Apple TV 4K retails for $179, so this is a great deal, even if you’ve already found a streaming service you like,” Hauk reports. “The deal is even better than last fall’s DirecTV NOW Apple TV 4K promotion that required customers to prepay for four months of service to get the free device.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We use Sony’s PlayStation Vue because it offers the most live local networks in our area (we get them all anyway via HD antenna, but it’s nice to have them in the Vue app anyway; search for Playstation Vue in the Apple TV App Store). We like the way the Vue app operates and its cloud DVR functionality (DVRs all your shows at once and stores unlimited episodes on up to 500 programs).
That said, you could sign up for 3 months of DirectTV, get that free Apple TV 4K and always cancel it if you don’t like the service.
Always check your local channel lineup before purchasing a service. Some that show ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC icons only offer them as On-Demand only.