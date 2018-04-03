“DirecTV NOW has extended its offer that provides a free 32GB Apple TV 4K streaming device to new customers who prepay for three months of service,” Chris Hauk reports for MacTrast.

“DirecTV NOW plans start at $35 per month,” Hauk reports. “That means new subscribers will score an Apple TV 4K (and three months of streaming TV service), for as low as $105.”

“The 32GB Apple TV 4K retails for $179, so this is a great deal, even if you’ve already found a streaming service you like,” Hauk reports. “The deal is even better than last fall’s DirecTV NOW Apple TV 4K promotion that required customers to prepay for four months of service to get the free device.”

Read more in the full article here.