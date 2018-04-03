“It’s been surprising how far behind Apple is when it comes to investing in content beyond music,” Tim Bajarin writes for PC Magazine. “Apple invest[ed] about $1 billion on non-sports video programming in 2017 compared to Netflix, which spent $6.3 billion, and Amazon at $4.5 billion. This year, Netflix could spend up to $8 billion.”

“That said, perhaps Apple has its eye on some bigger prize in the content space,” Bajarin writes. “Yes, it could create more original content and go after existing shows, but it might make sense for Apple to take a page from Sony’s playbook and buy a major movie studio, or at the very least, acquire some dedicated production companies that already have proven content and the ability to create more shows quickly.”

