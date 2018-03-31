“Apple has released the 10.13.4 update for macOS,” Samuel Axon writes for Ars Technica. “This update adds external graphics card (eGPU) support for most recent Macs, implements Apple’s new approach to privacy that we already saw in iOS 11.3, and adds Business Chat in the United States.”

“Business Chat allows users to seek customer support and perform transactions with participating businesses using the Messages app,” Axon writes. “You can chat live with a representative, book appointments right inside Messages, and also pay for products and services with Apple Pay in the course of your conversation. The feature also launched on iOS.”

“Apart from eGPU support, the only other major feature is Apple’s new approach to privacy issues,” Axon writes. “As in iOS 11.3, Apple has added a special image that appears each time its software or services access what Apple deems to be personal data. This image is accompanied by a short summary of what information Apple is using and how, and you can click a link to see a much more detailed explanation.”

Axon writes, “It’s been a while since we’ve explored eGPUs, and this is the perfect time to do it…

